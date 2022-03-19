Coloradans go bald to raise money for important cause

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) -Childhood cancer affects more than 300,000 kids worldwide. On Saturday, Coloradans gathered in Pueblo West to show their support for families affected by the disease.

The 11th annual southern Colorado St. Baldrick’s event was held at VFW Post 5812. Not only did people help raise money, but many also received an impactful haircut.

The Saint Baldrick’s Foundation is a national charity. They raises money for childhood cancer research to find cures and better treatments. According to the organization, one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment.

“They [kids] don’t deserve to suffer the way that cancer makes some suffer,” said Event Coordinator Brad Riccillo. “I think the generous people in this community have shown year after year after year that they feel the same way I do. And that’s what makes me the most happy is to see all the community engagement.”

This year, nearly 50 people fundraised, then shaved their heads to show support for the kids who’ve lost their hair during treatments. One participant was a ten-year-old girl named Capree Grishan.

“I saw the commercial on how sad it was about kids with cancer,” said Grishan. “Kids should not have to go through that. It’s very sad.”

People also donated money and participated in raffles. Over the last eleven years, southern Colorado has raised over $280,000 dollars for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

