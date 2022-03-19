Advertisement

Coloradans go bald to raise money for important cause

The 11th annual St. Baldrick’s event was held at the VFW Post 5812. Not only did people help...
The 11th annual St. Baldrick’s event was held at the VFW Post 5812. Not only did people help raise money, but many also received an impactful haircut.(KKTV shot by Miranda Paige)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) -Childhood cancer affects more than 300,000 kids worldwide. On Saturday, Coloradans gathered in Pueblo West to show their support for families affected by the disease.

The 11th annual southern Colorado St. Baldrick’s event was held at VFW Post 5812. Not only did people help raise money, but many also received an impactful haircut.

The Saint Baldrick’s Foundation is a national charity. They raises money for childhood cancer research to find cures and better treatments. According to the organization, one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment.

“They [kids] don’t deserve to suffer the way that cancer makes some suffer,” said Event Coordinator Brad Riccillo. “I think the generous people in this community have shown year after year after year that they feel the same way I do. And that’s what makes me the most happy is to see all the community engagement.”

This year, nearly 50 people fundraised, then shaved their heads to show support for the kids who’ve lost their hair during treatments. One participant was a ten-year-old girl named Capree Grishan.

“I saw the commercial on how sad it was about kids with cancer,” said Grishan. “Kids should not have to go through that. It’s very sad.”

People also donated money and participated in raffles. Over the last eleven years, southern Colorado has raised over $280,000 dollars for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VA logo.
VA recommends closing multiple facilities in Colorado and bringing more support to the Colorado Springs area in new report
Photo courtesy: CSPD
Colorado Springs police officer suspected of kidnapping, child abuse and other crimes
Colorado Springs Police say the intersection of Powers Boulevard and S. Carefree is closed due...
Crash involving an officer closes section of Powers Saturday morning
LEFT: Jose Galvan RIGHT: Jose Trujillo
2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.
Pueblo Police are investigating after they say someone stole several tools from a Pueblo Fire...
Firefighters search for items reportedly stolen out of one of their trucks

Latest News

A Colorado Springs family is ready to take on the next step in their life after a rough few...
Local family in need gets car donated to them after months of hardships
Fire danger today, snow tomorrow
Wind Picks Up Sunday
Crash
1 vehicle crash leaves passenger seriously injured Saturday night
The Salvation Army says the 200 meals will feed a family of four for one week. Each box...
Salvation Army giving 200 meals to families during Spring Break
The Salvation Army is passing out 200 meals to families in need during Spring Break. This is to...
Salvation Army giving 200 meals to families during Spring Break