Boulder Police Department remembers Officer Eric Talley

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police Department is honoring an officer who was killed while on duty in March 2021. Officer Eric Talley was killed while responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting where a total of 10 people were killed.

Boulder Police tweeted pictures of Talley next to a police cruiser on Friday to honor his memory.

This morning we placed a memorial car in front of BPD to invite the community to join us in remembering Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty March 22, 2021. The car will be there until late afternoon Tuesday #NeverForget 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I3lPys1hma — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 18, 2022

The car will reportedly stay outside until the late afternoon on Tuesday.

