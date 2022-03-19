Boulder Police Department remembers Officer Eric Talley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:45 AM MDT
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police Department is honoring an officer who was killed while on duty in March 2021. Officer Eric Talley was killed while responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting where a total of 10 people were killed.
Boulder Police tweeted pictures of Talley next to a police cruiser on Friday to honor his memory.
The car will reportedly stay outside until the late afternoon on Tuesday.
