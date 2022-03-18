Suspect in custody following a standoff southeast of Pueblo on Friday
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM MDT
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were asking the public to avoid an area southeast of Pueblo Friday afternoon as they handled a barricaded suspect situation.
Just before 2 p.m. the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced there was a “heavy law enforcement” presence near the intersection of Cooper Place and Punjab Place in the Salt Creek neighborhood.
At about 3 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced the suspect had surrendered. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released to the public and it isn’t clear what prompted the standoff situation.
