Police arrest man allegedly involved in 20 burglaries, 5 vehicle thefts across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have one man in custody for a pattern of office building burglaries that reportedly involved the same suspect.

Falcon detectives began working on this case on March 10 and identified the suspect as Robert Owens. On Thursday, detectives from Falcon and MVT, along with patrol officers and K-9, helped apprehend the suspect. Officers say Owens is involved in approximately 20 office building Burglaries across the city and five motor vehicles thefts.

The suspect was located and arrested at a 7-11 near East Woodmen Road and Lexington Drive in Colorado Springs.

Officers say during an interview Owens confessed to the burglaries and was booked into the CJC on “multiple felony warrants for escape, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.” Several items believed to be taken during the robberies over the last several days were recovered by police.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.