Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

