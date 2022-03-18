Former Amache internment camp in Colorado becomes a national historic site

GRANADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A former internment camp in Colorado is becoming a national historic site.

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Friday afternoon pertaining to the “Granada Relocation Center.” Granada is in Prowers County on the southeast side of the state.

According to the National Park Service, the center was more commonly known as “Camp Amache.” It was one of 10 centers constructed in the United States during World War II for the purpose of interning Japanese Americans and people of Japanese descent. More than 10,000 people passed through Camp Amache and, at its peak, it housed over 7,300 internees, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens. Now, the Granada Relocation Center site consists of a cemetery, a monument, building foundations, and landscaping.

The bill signed into law is H.R. 2497 – “Amache National Historic Site Act, which will help preserve, protect, and interpret a site where civilians of Japanese ancestry were incarcerated during World War II at the Granada War Relocation Center.”

“This moment is a testament to the Amache survivors, descendants, and advocates who never stopped pushing to get this done,” Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement sent to 11 News. “Thanks to their work, future generations will now have the opportunity to learn about what happened at Amache and the Americans who were interned there. We have a responsibility to carry their legacy forward, and now Amache has the recognition and resources it deserves.”

“The national historical site I think goes a long way to making sure that this wrong doesn’t get repeated, that when we’re in difficult situations,” Sen. John Hickenlooper told 11 News over a Zoom call on Friday. “You know if we get into much worse situations with Russia hopefully that’s not going to happen, that we don’t take American citizens of Russian descent and think that we’re going to somehow make ourselves more safe by putting them into some sort of internment camp, it’s not the way this country works.”

Last year, survivors of Amache sent a letter to Senate leadership urging passage of this legislation and over 70 Colorado and national organizations have expressed their support.

