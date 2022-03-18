Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along the MLK Bypass

A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.
A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.(KKTV/Julie Martin)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:16 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have the man responsible for a deadly shooting along a busy Colorado Springs roadway in custody.

Kristopher Wilson, 41, died in a local hospital hours after he was shot on the MLK Bypass on Jan. 20. On Tuesday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jesus Velasco for first-degree murder and he was taken into custody.

In a news release, police did not share any additional details on the shooting. It isn’t clear if the suspect new the victim or what may have led up to the deadly encounter.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed something related to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

