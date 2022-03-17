Two Colorado bills aim to get rid of time change

DENVER (KKTV) - The U.S. is inching closer to never having to change clocks forward or backwards ever again. The Senate just passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving time permanent. It now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives and then to President Biden to sign.

Efforts are not only being made federally, but also locally to make time consistent year-round. In Colorado, there are two bills that could get rid of time change.

The first is SB22-135, Standard Time in Colorado. This bill would create brighter mornings. If passed, it would be up to voters on the November ballot.

The other is HB22-1297, Daylight Saving Time Year Round. This would mean brighter evenings, but also, a very late sunrise part of the year. If passed, Congress would have to give the final okay for it to go into effect.

Sen. Jeff Bridges (D) is one of the senators sponsoring both bills. Although they are opposites of each other, he says his main goal is to keep time consistent year-round.

“I don’t want to change my clock anymore. There’s a third of folks that want daylight time, a third of folks want standard time, and a third of folks just want the madness to end,” said Bridges. “There’s near universal agreement we should get rid of it.”

Bridges says both bills have been introduced and they both have been assigned a committee. They are now waiting for committee votes.

