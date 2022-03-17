Advertisement

Report: Slugger Kris Bryant signing with Colorado Rockies

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a...
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A person familiar with the agreement says veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because its completion is pending a successful physical. Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July.

The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants’ five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

