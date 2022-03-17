Advertisement

New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than three decades, an unreleased Prince album will soon see the light of day.

The late singer-songwriter recorded “Camille” in 1986, in which he portrayed a female alter ego named after the title.

The record was shelved, although some bootlegs did make it to auction over the years.

There are eight songs on the album, and all of them were put out on B-sides of singles and movie soundtracks.

This will be the first time they’ve been part of an official record.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Jose Galvan RIGHT: Jose Trujillo
2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.
Photo courtesy: CSPD
Colorado Springs police officer suspected of kidnapping, child abuse and other crimes
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police arrest man allegedly involved in 20 burglaries, 5 vehicle thefts across Colorado Springs
Standoff in Pueblo County 3/18/22.
Suspect in custody following a standoff southeast of Pueblo on Friday
A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.
Arrest made in connection with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along the MLK Bypass

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm
FILE - Katrina Robinson speaks to members of the media at the State Capitol in Nashville,...
Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died....
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88