Jokic shines, Nuggets cruise to 127-109 victory over Wizards

Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA. (KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:44 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an efficient 26-minute performance to help the Denver Nuggets cruise to a 127-109 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Jokic reached 10,001 career NBA points - all with Denver - and added eight assists while falling two shy of his 19th triple-double the season. The four-time All-Star shot 10 of 14 from the floor, hitting both 3-pointers and all seven foul shots he attempted as the Nuggets improved to 2-0 on their three-game East Coast trip.

Bones Hyland added 17 points for a Denver team battling to seal one of six automatic Western Conference playoff spots. Deni Avdija scored 19 points for Washington.

