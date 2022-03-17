Advertisement

Drivers getting free gas worth $200,000 from Chicago millionaire

'These are my neighborhoods,' Millionaire Willie Wilson said in discussing his free gas giveaways Thursday. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:16 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Some commuters in the greater Chicago area are getting a break at the pumps.

Millionaire businessman Willie Wilson is handing out $200,000 worth of gas Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Wilson said every driver that goes to a participating station will receive $50 in free fuel.

The national average for a gallon of self-serve regular is nearly $4.29, according to AAA. In the Chicago metro area, it’s $4.64.

Aerial views show a line for gas caused by a free gas giveaway in Chicago.
Aerial views show a line for gas caused by a free gas giveaway in Chicago.(Source: WLS/CNN)

One driver, who was not named, said, “I drive sometimes up to Wisconsin to buy gas or even Indiana because it’s a lot cheaper.”

Single mother Niki Hammer decried the price of gas.

“I’m a single mother, a single parent and these gas prices are ridiculous. It’s almost $5 per gallon, and it’s so struggling for us who are on disability income and you’re trying to provide for your family, or you’re trying to provide for ... you know, raising your children in the neighborhood,” she said. “And this is a good opportunity to get from school and back home.”

A Chicago millionaire is donating free fuel to drivers. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Jose Galvan RIGHT: Jose Trujillo
2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.
Jackson Zinn of Westminster, Colorado, was killed with members of his college golf team on the...
Colorado man among 9 killed in head-on crash involving college golf team, 13-year-old suspected of driving a vehicle involved in the crash
11-year-old child crashes a car in Colorado Springs 3/16/22.
11-year-old crashes car in Colorado Springs Wednesday
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Woman suspected of providing fentanyl to juveniles in Colorado Springs resulting in death.
Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
A Ukrainian boy gets reunited with his mother after he fled his country alone to safety.
11-year-old Ukrainian boy reunites with mother after fleeing country alone to safety
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail
A Ukrainian boy gets reunited with his mother after he fled his country alone to safety.
Ukrainian boy reunites with mother after fleeing country alone to safety
Standoff in Pueblo County 3/18/22.
Standoff underway southeast of Pueblo in the Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon