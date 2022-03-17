Broncos introduce QB Russell Wilson, sets sights on “3 or 4 more Super Bowls”

DENVER (KKTV) - Day 1 of the Russell Wilson era in Broncos Country arrived with high energy and equally high expectations.

““My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three or four more Super Bowls,” Wilson said Wednesday at his introductory press conference. “That’s the plan. That’s mindset. That’s why I came here, to hopefully be able to finish my career here, and to finish on top as a champion and do it multiple times.”

Wilson, a Super Bowl XLVIII winner with the Seattle Seahawks, was officially traded today for a plethora of Broncos draft picks and players. DL Shelby Harris, QB Drew Lock, and TE Noah Fant were all part of the package deal that sent the nine-time pro bowler to Denver.

General Manger George Paton called Wilson his No. 1 target in free agency, citing his talent on the tape.

“He has elite arm strength, elite accuracy,” Paton said. “We feel he has the best deep ball in the NFL. Then, you watch him off schedule—his eyes and his instincts and the play-making ability. The ‘It’ factor that all great quarterbacks have, ‘Russ’ has. He’s the best in the biggest moments.”

Wilson will be a key in reinvigorating a Denver Broncos offense that has stagnated in recent years, only scoring 19.7 points throughout 2021. But that lack of production doesn’t seem to have given Wilson pause. He said he watched all 17 Broncos games last season, including preseason games, to see what weapons he’d be working with.

“Full games tell you situational football—what went right, what went wrong,” Wilson said. “When you’re on the verge of winning—like this football team has been— there are game-altering plays. I call them GAP plays. It’s three or four plays, or maybe just one or two that change the game and the situational awareness of that. Where did the game shift? Where did the game change? That was a big part of it for me.”

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he was over the moon at the acquisition of Russell Wilson.

“Pure joy,” Hackett described when discussing the trade with Paton. “I think at one point he brought it up and said, ‘Would you be interested?’ I said, ‘Yes, very much.”

“I wanted him to watch the tape [of Wilson], “ Paton replied. “He said, ‘I don’t need to watch the tape, he’s kicked my a** for many years.”

Wilson will wear No. 3 for the Broncos.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.