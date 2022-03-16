WATCH: Denver Broncos introduce new quarterback Russell Wilson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The sports world was abuzz last week reacting to the news of the Denver Broncos landing Quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade.
The team made it official when they introduced Wilson as their newest QB at a press conference scheduled for 2:03 p.m. on Wednesday.
