WATCH: Denver Broncos introduce new quarterback Russell Wilson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The sports world was abuzz last week reacting to the news of the Denver Broncos landing Quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade.

The team made it official when they introduced Wilson as their newest QB at a press conference scheduled for 2:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

We have someone special we'd like you to meet, #BroncosCountry. 😉



Tune in today at 2:03️⃣pm MT to hear from GM George Paton, Coach Hackett & a special guest. pic.twitter.com/aueSvAnGG1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 16, 2022

