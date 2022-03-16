Advertisement

Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Pueblo Wednesday evening

WATCH: Standoff underway in Pueblo Wednesday evening
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were in a standoff situation in a Pueblo neighborhood Wednesday evening following a burglary earlier in the day.

Police are reporting the burglary occurred at about 11:50 a.m. along E. 4th Street. At least one victim in the burglary is reporting the suspects came back to the house and a handgun was brandished before the two suspects fled in a silver sedan.

Later in the day, the suspect vehicle along with two people matching the description of the suspects were spotted in an area near S. Joplin Avenue and E. River Street. The area is east of downtown. A standoff involving the suspects ensued.

Following several hours, SWAT had to use tactical maneuvers and the two suspects were eventually taken into custody. Both tear gas and flash bangs were utilized by SWAT. One of the suspects was injured trying to escape through a window and was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.

The suspects were identified as 28-year-old, Christopher Esquivel and 36-year-old Vincent Ballejos. Both men had warrants out for their arrest.

