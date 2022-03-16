Advertisement

Springs police seeking help IDing assault suspects

The men pictured here are accused in an assault that happened at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven on...
The men pictured here are accused in an assault that happened at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven on July 12, 2021.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize the men in these photos?

After a months-long investigation, police say they are still trying to learn the identities of two men involved in an assault behind a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven.

The assault happened last summer on July 12 at the 7-Eleven at Platte and Union. Police were called to the store at 5:20 in the morning on reports of a badly injured man behind the store and determined he had been beaten a couple of hours earlier.

The first suspect is described as a Black man with short hair who was dressed in a black t-shirt, light-blue distressed jeans, black shoes with gray satchel bag across his chest on the day of the incident. He appears to have a tattoo on Suspect number two is described as a Black man with long, curly hair dressed in blue t-shirt, light blue jeans with zippers on the knees and black shoes with accents on the day of the assault.

Both men have tattoos; police say the first suspect appears to have one on his left arm and the second on his left hand and possibly on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Zinn of Westminster, Colorado, was killed with members of his college golf team on the...
Colorado man among 9 killed in head-on crash involving college golf team, 13-year-old suspected of driving a vehicle involved in the crash
11-year-old child crashes a car in Colorado Springs 3/16/22.
11-year-old crashes car in Colorado Springs Wednesday
Woman suspected of providing fentanyl to juveniles in Colorado Springs resulting in death.
Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student
Standoff in Pueblo 3/16/22.
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Pueblo Wednesday evening
LEFT: Jose Galvan RIGHT: Jose Trujillo
2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

Latest News

D-11 Logo
‘Fake and Fatal:’ D-11 launches campaign to combat fentanyl epidemic in Colorado Springs schools
Police lights.
DA announces Colorado Springs officer was justified in firing shots during a foot chase with an armed suspect
A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.
Arrest made in connection with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs along the MLK Bypass
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Deadly officer-involved shooting carried out near Peyton in El Paso County justified by District Attorney’s Office
Sexual assault suspect, Leo Sterling.
Man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple people across Colorado, investigators ask other potential victims to come forward