Springs police seeking help IDing assault suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize the men in these photos?

After a months-long investigation, police say they are still trying to learn the identities of two men involved in an assault behind a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven.

The assault happened last summer on July 12 at the 7-Eleven at Platte and Union. Police were called to the store at 5:20 in the morning on reports of a badly injured man behind the store and determined he had been beaten a couple of hours earlier.

The first suspect is described as a Black man with short hair who was dressed in a black t-shirt, light-blue distressed jeans, black shoes with gray satchel bag across his chest on the day of the incident. He appears to have a tattoo on Suspect number two is described as a Black man with long, curly hair dressed in blue t-shirt, light blue jeans with zippers on the knees and black shoes with accents on the day of the assault.

Both men have tattoos; police say the first suspect appears to have one on his left arm and the second on his left hand and possibly on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.