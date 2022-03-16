Advertisement

MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders

Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to...
Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct. 5. The first game of the season will be the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has scheduled 30 additional doubleheaders to make up some of the 91 games postponed by the lockout that delayed opening day until April 7.

MLB released a revised schedule Wednesday, extending the last day of the regular season by three days to Oct. 5. The first game of the season will be the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m., the first matchup of the rivals to open a big league schedule since 2005.

Five games were rescheduled for Thursday, July 21, the second day after the All-Star Game. Doubleheaders with the Yankees at Houston and Detroit at Oakland plus a single game with Texas at Miami join San Francisco at the Dodgers as the only game on the original schedule announced last Aug. 4.

The Tigers and Athletics will play an unusual doubleheader at Comerica Park on May 10, with Oakland the home team in the opener to make up a game from April 4 and Detroit the home team in the nightcap to make up a game moved from May 10.

The only doubleheader on the original schedule, a day-night encounter between the Twins and Tigers in Detroit on July 23, was changed to a single game because the Tigers now have a doubleheader at Oakland on July 21. Detroit and Minnesota will play a day-night doubleheader at Comerica Park on May 31.

Nine games are scheduled for April 7, a week after the season was to have started on March 31. Other games on the first day include Milwaukee at the Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets at Washington, Cleveland at Kansas City, Seattle at Minnesota, Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Cincinnati at World Series champion Atlanta, Houston at the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego at Arizona.

Eleven games are scheduled for April 8, when openers include the Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Oakland at Philadelphia, Baltimore at Tampa Bay, Colorado at the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco at Miami and Texas at Toronto.

Fifteen games are scheduled for April 9.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

