Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb

After a long day of traveling, the man fell asleep in what he thought was his Airbnb, but it was actually the house next door. (WSVN, PAUL DRECKSLER, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:11 AM MDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:12 AM MDT
MIAMI (WSVN) - A visitor to south Florida got a rude awakening when a homeowner told him the house he spent the night in wasn’t his Airbnb.

Paul Drecksler had just arrived in Miami to officiate a friend’s wedding. After a long day of traveling, he got to what he thought was his unlocked room at an Airbnb around 2 a.m.

“I had accidentally got the address wrong. Going from the Airbnb app into the Google maps and the Uber, the address became the house right next door,” Drecksler said.

Drecksler says in the bedroom, the bed was made and ready to be slept in, and there were two clean towels. He thought it was all waiting for him, so he fell asleep – and woke up the next morning to a very confused homeowner.

“The next morning, I get woken up by a knock on the door. I was surprised the guy knocked on his own door. He goes, ‘Hey, can I help you? This is my house.’ And I’m like sleeping. I’m like, ‘Um, no, this is an Airbnb that I rented.’ He goes, ‘No, this is my house,’” Drecksler said.

The homeowner showed him out, and Drecksler found his actual Airbnb right next door.

“In hindsight, now I look back all and the clues were there that this is not the right Airbnb, but at two o’clock in the morning, your brain’s just like, ‘This is it. This is the one,’” Drecksler said.

He says now, it’s a funny story to tell. He’s stayed at hundreds of Airbnb locations and never had this happen.

“This is the best possible outcome of breaking into someone’s home and spending the night in their bed,” Drecksler said. “I could’ve been woken up by a very angry homeowner. Really bad things could’ve happened.”

He says after this mix-up, he’ll double and even triple check the address the next time he stays at an Airbnb.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

