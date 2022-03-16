Former Denver Bronco Von Miller is signing with the Buffalo Bills after winning a 2nd Super Bowl with the Rams
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KKTV) - Former Denver Bronco and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller announced he will become a member of the Buffalo Bills.
The announcement was made in an Instagram story by Miller on Wednesday as he asked a couple of questions:
“Bills Mafia, what’s good? Is 40 open?”
Miller’s announcement came soon after the Bills announced they signed Defensive Tackle DaQuan Jones to a two-year deal. Miller will be joining a team led by quarterback Josh Allen a season after he won a Super Bowl with the L.A. Rams.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared details on the contract, per his soures:
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.