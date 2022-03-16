Advertisement

Former American Legion bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing more than $140,000 in Colorado

Desiree Noechel.
Desiree Noechel.(Denver DA's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:49 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - A former American Legion bookkeeper is scheduled to be sentenced in May after she pleaded guilty to stealing more than $140,000.

In August of 2020, the Denver DA’s Office received a complaint from the chief administration officer for The American Legion Department of Colorado regarding allegations of theft and began investigating. Following an audit, it was discovered Desiree Noechel took about $142,000 from the American Legion and transferred it to an LLC she formed for her own gain.

A news release from the American Legion Department of Colorado states Noechel pleaded guilty to felony theft on Monday and that part of the plea agreement calls for a full restitution of funds along with at least three years of probation. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 2.

