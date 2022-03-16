Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman is facing serious charges as she’s suspected of providing fentanyl to a high school student, resulting in a death.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado shared some details on the tragic incident with the public on Wednesday. According to a news release, Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two juveniles girls in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on Dec. 2.
“The two juvenile girls to whom Wilkins allegedly dealt the fentanyl pill took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third juvenile female who overdosed,” part of the release adds.
The teen was taken to the hospital where she later passed.
Wilkins appeared in Federal Court in Denver on Wednesday. According to arrest papers, the drug was taken to Mitchell High School. A D-11 spokesperson reached out to 11 News to clarify that the student who died passed away at the hospital and not inside the school, contrary to what the news release originally stated.
“This is a tragic and heartbreaking event. Colorado Springs School District 11 shares our collective condolences for the family for the loss of their child,” part of a statement from a D-11 spokesperson reads. “In an effort to be more proactive in the face of this crisis, the District is working to bring more widespread awareness and knowledge of the dangers of fentanyl to hopefully save more lives in the future because the loss of one child is one too many.”
The arrest papers add that Wilkins had a criminal history. She had pleaded guilty to abuse/negligence on Dec. 8, 2021 and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. Prior to that, she had been convicted of theft in several cases. Investigators interviewed the surviving teens to help identify Wilkins. A warrant was obtained and investigators were able to review Facebook posts and messages by Wilkins, which appeared to show Wilkins was dealing drugs on multiple occasions. When a warrant was executed at her home and vehicle, officers found 100 blue pills marked with “M” and “30.” They also recovered more than $7,000 in cash.
The arrest papers state Wilkins told investigators she had been selling fentanyl pills for about six months.
Distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison, a fine of no more than $1,000,000, and no less than three years of supervised release.
The following statement was sent to the D-11 community, unrelated to Mitchell specifically:
