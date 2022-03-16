A Colorado bill proposes medical facilities allow family visits, even during a pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hard year for Roy and Brandee Gillham, 2021 brought two deaths in their family. The couple says, COVID-19 hospital visitation restrictions meant that their loved ones spent much of their final moments without family by their side.

Roy’s father, Richard Gillham, was diagnosed with COVID-19. After trying to ride out the illness at home for several days, Richard was taken into a hospital in rural northeast Colorado. His family knew his breathing was starting to suffer beyond what they could handle at home. Nearly three weeks in the hospital passed, and Roy was pushing for staff to allow him and his mother to see Richard. The staff repeatedly turned him down, he says, citing pandemic protocols.

“Restrictions, maybe. Complete shut down, absolutely not, not ever,” Roy told KKTV 11 News. He and wife Brandee are one of many families supporting what’s been called the ‘No One Dies Alone’ bill.

Republican state senator Jay Sonnenberg is sponsoring the bill. He says it surprisingly passed a committee hearing at the state capitol where he expected it would fail. The next hearing for the bill is planned for Friday, March 18.

The Gillham’s story continues with their son Ben. Brandee recalls her 2 year old son having a sudden seizure in June 2021 after days of not feeling well. She took him to their local emergency room-- at the same hospital where Richard passed. A decision was soon made to fly Ben in a helicopter to a Denver children’s hospital. With Denver being a two and a half hour drive away, she called the hospital to authorize Ben’s nearby aunts and uncles to visit him until his parents made the drive.

“Peace of mind is priceless. To know that somebody would’ve had eyes on him or could’ve seen him or just touched him, or reminded him that we were going to be there soon,” Gillham said.

But-- she says staff did not allow any family to see Ben, other than his parents, because of COVID-19 visitation rules.

“So Ben was without anyone for two and a half hours, which is a big thing to ask a little guy who is 26 months old to go with strangers on a big machine and go to a big hospital,” she said.

When Roy and Brandee arrived at the Denver hospital, Ben was unresponsive and died hours later.

“Whether it’s a two year old for two hours, or a 70 year old for 19 days, this cannot be the way it keeps going,” Gillham said.

If passed, this bill would ensure at least one family member can be with every hospital patient during pandemics. Senator Sonnenberg says there would still be safety protocols, such as the permitted family member needing to test negative in order to visit, along with other guidelines. This also applies to other medical facilities, like nursing homes. The bill has been opposed by The Colorado Hospital Association.

Roy Gillham expressed wishing he or his mother could have been there to advocate for his dad’s medical care in person.

“There’s no way to adequately make decisions of amputation, or dialysis, and things that, when they call on the phone and say ‘we need to do this’ ... Those are big, weighty things ... It’s natural for the hospital to look at what should be done to protect… Complete shut down isn’t the answer.”

Roy and two other family members were allowed to see Richard for his final moments, however Roy says that time was minimal compared to the 19 days prior when that door was closed.

“It was far too little, far too late,” Roy Gillham said.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.