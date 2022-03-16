Advertisement

Investigators: Driver in crash with golf team van that killed 9 had meth in his system

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck early on March 16, 2022, half of a mile north of State Highway 115 on Farm-to-Market Road 1788 in Andrews County, Texas, where a pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of the New Mexico state line on Tuesday evening and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, said Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The father of a 13-year-old boy, not the teen, was driving a pickup that struck the team's van federal officials said on Thursday, July 14 .(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KKTV) - A 38-year-old man -- and not his 13-year-old son -- was behind the wheel and had meth in his system when his pickup fatally collided head-on with a van carrying a college golf team earlier this year, killing nine, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Thursday.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, NTSB investigators said evidence indicated it was the teen who was driving the pickup when it swerved into the path of the van on a rural road in West Texas on March 15, causing both vehicles to burst into flames. But in a new report, the NTSB now says DNA evidence confirmed the driver was the father and that toxicology testing showed the presence of meth in his blood. Both father and son lost their lives that night.

The van was carrying the University of the Southwest golf team, which was on its way from Hobbs, New Mexico, to Midland, Texas, for a golf tournament. Six members of the team and the coach were killed in the collision. Two students survived with serious injuries. Among the members of the team killed was a 22-year-old from Colorado.

“This is a devastating loss to that school, and words cannot express how deeply hurt we feel for their loss. I have ordered the Midland College flag to fly at half-staff through Friday to honor the memories of Coach Tyler James and his team,” Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas said in a statement to 11 News sister station CBS Midland-Odessa the day after the crash. Midland College was hosting the golf tournament, which was canceled in response to the tragedy.

“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family,” the University of the Southwest said in a statement.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the driver in the pickup veered into the wrong lane. Early findings pointed at a possible blown tire, but NTSB said Thursday it had not found any evidence of tire failure.

The crash site was located near Andrews, Texas, about 45 minutes north of Midland. Investigators say the road was straight but not well-lit.

The following people lost their lives in the crash:

In the van:

Coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico

Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal

Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas

Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas

Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado

Dayton Price, 19, and Hayden Underhill, 20, both from Canada survived the crash and remain in critical condition.

In the pickup:

Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole, Texas

13-year-old boy, no name released

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Incline Apartments in COS 7/13/2022
2 people dead Wednesday night in Colorado Springs after shooting
Fountain Police investigate the death of a child 7/13/22.
Police chief: 4-year-old’s death in Fountain linked to fentanyl
The Yi brothers are suspected of dealing fentanyl in Colorado Springs.
Undercover officers bust 2 brothers in Colorado Springs suspected of dealing fentanyl out of a liquor store
The family of Rosalia Niz Niz put up a memorial for her in their home.
Family of mother who died in swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park explains what happened
Luis Corkern is believed to have fallen on his descent from Kit Carson Peak.
Missing Colorado hiker found dead near Kit Carson Peak after suspected fall

Latest News

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
FILE - A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo,...
Buffalo supermarket to reopen 2 months after mass shooting
FILE - Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) is shown after a touchdown during an NCAA...
Oregon tight end, social media star, dies of head injury
New record: 48 skydivers in Ohio broke the record for the largest formation skydiving. (Source:...
48 skydivers set record