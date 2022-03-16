Investigators: Driver in crash with golf team van that killed 9 had meth in his system

MIDLAND, Texas (KKTV) - A 38-year-old man -- and not his 13-year-old son -- was behind the wheel and had meth in his system when his pickup fatally collided head-on with a van carrying a college golf team earlier this year, killing nine, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Thursday.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, NTSB investigators said evidence indicated it was the teen who was driving the pickup when it swerved into the path of the van on a rural road in West Texas on March 15, causing both vehicles to burst into flames. But in a new report, the NTSB now says DNA evidence confirmed the driver was the father and that toxicology testing showed the presence of meth in his blood. Both father and son lost their lives that night.

The van was carrying the University of the Southwest golf team, which was on its way from Hobbs, New Mexico, to Midland, Texas, for a golf tournament. Six members of the team and the coach were killed in the collision. Two students survived with serious injuries. Among the members of the team killed was a 22-year-old from Colorado.

“This is a devastating loss to that school, and words cannot express how deeply hurt we feel for their loss. I have ordered the Midland College flag to fly at half-staff through Friday to honor the memories of Coach Tyler James and his team,” Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas said in a statement to 11 News sister station CBS Midland-Odessa the day after the crash. Midland College was hosting the golf tournament, which was canceled in response to the tragedy.

“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family,” the University of the Southwest said in a statement.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the driver in the pickup veered into the wrong lane. Early findings pointed at a possible blown tire, but NTSB said Thursday it had not found any evidence of tire failure.

The crash site was located near Andrews, Texas, about 45 minutes north of Midland. Investigators say the road was straight but not well-lit.

The following people lost their lives in the crash:

In the van:

Coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico

Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal

Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas

Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas

Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado

Dayton Price, 19, and Hayden Underhill, 20, both from Canada survived the crash and remain in critical condition.

In the pickup:

Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole, Texas

13-year-old boy, no name released

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.