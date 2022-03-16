Advertisement

1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.(Source: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One of two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies wounded in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest a man south of Tacoma, Washington, has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, died following Tuesday’s shootout in Spanaway, according to a statement from the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.

“Please pray for Dom and for all that knew him and love him,” the statement on the law enforcement group’s Facebook page said.

Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington. (KING, Pierce County Sheriff's Dept via CNN)

The News Tribune reports Calata was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma after the shooting. He had been with the sheriff’s department for more than six years and was in the National Guard. Before that, Calata served five years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, was married and had a 4-year-old son.

The other deputy was identified as Rich Scaniffe, 45. Scaniffe was in serious condition after undergoing surgery at the St. Joseph Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Scaniffe has been with the department for 21 years. He is a patrol sergeant assigned to the Mountain detachment and commander of the SWAT team. Scaniffe is married and has a daughter in elementary school, officials said.

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm, the sheriff says. (Source: KIRO/CNN)

“These are guys who have a heart for public service,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said. “It’s a tragedy all the way around.”

The suspect was killed in the shootout.

The deputies were helping the South Sound Gang Task Force serve a warrant to a 40-year-old man wanted for second-degree assault.

The man, who police said has prior felony convictions, was believed to be a candidate for the three strikes law. That means he would have faced life in prison if convicted of another crime.

Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, the 45-year-old SWAT commander, is in serious condition after undergoing...
Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, the 45-year-old SWAT commander, is in serious condition after undergoing surgery. A 21-year veteran of the force, he is married and has a young daughter, the sheriff’s department says.(Source: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 3/15/22.
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs closes part of Marksheffel Road
A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 members of college golf team, coach, killed in head-on crash on way to tournament
Desiree Noechel.
Former American Legion bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing more than $140,000 in Colorado
11-year-old child crashes a car in Colorado Springs 3/16/22.
11-year-old crashes car in Colorado Springs Wednesday
Woman suspected of providing fentanyl to juveniles in Colorado Springs resulting in death.
Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student

Latest News

Broncos introduce quarterback Russell Wilson Wednesday at Dove Valley
Broncos introduce QB Russell Wilson, sets sights on “3 or 4 more Super Bowls”
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Standoff in Pueblo 3/16/22.
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Pueblo Wednesday evening
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Woman suspected of providing fentanyl to juveniles in Colorado Springs resulting in death.
Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student