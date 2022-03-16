11-year-old crashes car in Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt after an 11-year-old child got behind the wheel of a vehicle Wednesday evening in Colorado Springs.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. along Howard Avenue. The neighborhood is near Constitution Avenue and N. Circle Drive. According to police on scene, the child had locked his mother in the shed before taking the vehicle and crashing about 1/4 of a mile away from his home.

Police say it isn’t clear if anyone will face charges. The investigation was underway when a KKTV crew arrived at the scene at about 4:15 p.m. 11 News learned from police the child at the center of the incident has special needs.

If more details become available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public with the latest information on a large law enforcement presence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

