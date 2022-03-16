11 Call For Action: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of screening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and there’s no better time to go get screened!

Colon cancer is a lot more common -- and a lot more deadly -- than many realize. It’s currently the second-leading cause of cancer deaths and an equal opportunist, striking both women and men.

It also strikes younger than many would think: by 2030, it could be the number one cancer killer for people between ages 20-49.

11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with Andrea Dwyer of the University of Colorado Cancer Center for a conversation on what people need to know and what they can do to get ahead of this cancer.

Katie Pelton: “First of all, this is really important to shed light on. Colon cancer is a lot more common than people may think. It could even be the top cancer killer in less than a decade.”

Andrea Dwyer: “That’s correct. Currently, cancer in Colorado is the leading cause of death. Right now, colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death. It’s projected for those 20-49 years old, by 2030 in young folks it could be the leading cause of cancer death in young individuals. So it’s a big deal, it’s far more common than people believe and understand, and again men and women, the second-leading cause of cancer death.”

In only 8 years, #colorectalcancer is predicted to be the leading cause of cancer deaths for those between ages 20-49.



This installation is our stake in the ground to spotlight colorectal cancer as a national priority. 💪 #ColorectalCancerAwarenessMonth #RelentlessChampions pic.twitter.com/VWmjcH5bXf — Fight Colorectal Cancer (@FightCRC) March 13, 2022

Pelton: “So, tell me about what the group ‘Fight Colorectal Cancer’ does? What are you fighting for?

Dwyer: “Fight Colorectal Cancer is the leading colorectal cancer advocacy organization. They really shed light on the research, promotion, advocacy and awareness that colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., as well as in Colorado.”

Pelton: “Can you tell me what’s being done here in Colorado and at the national level?”

Dwyer: “For colon and rectal cancer, also called colorectal cancer within Colorado, we have a very established statewide coalition, a very established colorectal task force that are looking at statewide initiatives. ... Recently, at the state capitol last week, we held a large press conference to talk about some of the great work reducing out-of-pocket cost for people who are stool-based testing and needing that full colonoscopy. We’re looking at stronger opportunities to move quality metrics for Medicaid and public insurance, so we’re looking at stronger access for preventative screening for patients who have insurance, public insurance, as well as even looking at programs for the medically underserved. A program that I direct that really focuses on patient access, reduction of barriers, navigating patients into colorectal screening, if they’re uninsured or have types of insurance that often times are usually accessed for people who have low-income levels.

“... At the state level, Colorado has been a huge leader in this work. Nationally, there’s more and more programmatic research dollars from the National Cancer Institute, particularly around this 20 to 49-year-old and why are we seeing such a huge increase in people who are very young developing colorectal cancer? The National Cancer Institute, the CDC, are putting a lot of time and energy into looking at the research in that area, as well as really looking for those who are 45 and older. Talking about the best opportunity to talk about colorectal cancer is getting screened, whether that’s colonoscopy or even looking at the stool-based test.

Pelton: “Let’s talk about some of the statistics. A lot of patients have a family history of the disease. Twenty-five to 30 percent have a family history of the disease. One in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will be diagnosed.”

Dwyer: “There’s actually a good number of folks who have family history, so that would mean mother, father, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, that have colorectal cancer, and often times, they’ve had those individuals diagnosed and often times have had an abnormal polyp or something that’s likely to become cancer, and often times people aren’t aware that’s happening in the family.”

Pelton: “Tell me about the symptoms.”

Dwyer: “Part of the symptoms would be bleeding in the stool, looking at narrowing of stool, looking at signs and symptoms of belly weight, or even abnormal weight loss of 10 to 20 pounds that are completely unexplained. Talking about the bowels, talking about what’s going on with your health is critical so that we can identify these symptoms.”

A full list of common symptoms:

1. Rectal bleeding, or blood in the stool

2. Ongoing changes in bowel habits

3. Stools that are narrower than usual

4. Frequent gas pains, bloating, a feeling of fullness, or abdominal cramps

5. Weight loss for no known reason

6. Feeling very tired (weakness and fatigue)

7. And in some cases, no symptoms at all

Pelton: “The thing with colon cancer is it’s preventable with screening. When should you first be screened, and how often?”

Dwyer: “The American Cancer Society, as well as the U.S. Preventative Task Force, has recommended that screening now start at age 45. Several years ago it was noted at 50, but because of this increase, we’re now starting at age 45 for average population, so people who have no family history or signs or symptoms, that’s absolutely when we should start. But again, knowing your family history is going to be key because you might need to start screening early than 45.”

Pelton: “There’s a campaign running right now to raise awareness.”

Dwyer: “Right now, Fight Colorectal Cancer, as well as well as a number of advocacy organizations across the country, are throwing up those strong arms. So that’s basically saying, ‘We’re here for the fight, we’re here for reducing colon cancer prevalence incidents, those new diagnosis, we’re here to talk about that family history.’ And that strong arm selfie opportunity is a chance for people to brand the opportunity of preventation and awareness for colorectal cancer.

“ ... Breast cancer does a great job with the pink ribbon, everybody knows pink. That strong arm is to also say, ‘Let’s also join in solidarity in cancer prevention,’ and it also represents the 1 million cancer survivors and colorectal cancer survivors when we represent those who are strong arm strong. And that really is a great campaign and that’s happening nationally, embraced by a number of advocacy organizations... there’s actually a giving campaign around then.”

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

