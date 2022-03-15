WATCH: Officer in Colorado nearly hit as car smashes into the back of a parked police vehicle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado aren’t elaborating on how someone smashed into the back of a parked police vehicle, but they are using the incident to spread a message.

The crash was caught on a body-worn camera and happened on Feb. 26 in Fort Collins, according to a timestamp on the video. Police shared the video with the public on Monday.

“My immediate thought was how close this car came to hitting our officer, who was out protecting the community like he does every night. And then another realization hit... this driver’s reckless actions could have killed anyone,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “I’m so grateful that nobody was hurt and hope this video serves as a sobering warning to everyone who sees it. If you’re behind the wheel, you’re responsible for the safety of those in and around your vehicle.”

Police shared the video in a Facebook post on Monday, but they don’t want the attention on the driver who caused the crash.

“It’s easy to point fingers at this person for their careless behavior,” the Facebook post reads. “Instead, we’d ask that you take any feelings you have about this video and turn them into a conversation with one person today.”

The police department asks the public to do the following:

- Talk about how you can make our roads safer through your own actions.

- Promise each other to never drive under the influence.

- Program a number to call or set up a rideshare app on your phone so you’re prepared if you can’t safely drive.

- Make a commitment out loud to stop texting and driving.

- Hold each other accountable.

- Lead by example.

