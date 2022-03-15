Moose are not pets: CPW says abandoned calf was being fed and petted in Colorado, crew relocates the wild animal

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again sharing a simple message: Keep wildlife wild.

The state agency is reporting wildlife managers were called to two separate moose sightings on Friday in Grand Lake. The town is northwest of Boulder between Estes Park and Granby. When the managers arrived in the area of the Grand Avenue Boardwalk, an area filled with businesses, they witnessed “concerning and dangerous” behavior from people in the area.

“Moose are common in Grand Lake throughout the year,” said District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “We witnessed people getting dangerously close to the moose and evidence of illegal feeding. Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing injury or death to humans and wildlife.”

CPW is reporting a calf had been abandoned and they made the decision to move her outside of town because she was too comfortable around people. CPW adds there were several reports stating the yearling was being fed and petted by humans. The calf was safely relocated.

“We cannot stress this enough. Moose, especially calves, are not pets,” part of a news release from CPW reads. “The best and the only way to view them is from a safe distance. Here are a few simple things to remember when living with and viewing moose.”

For more on living with wildlife and handling conflicts from CPW, click here.

On March 11, CPW Area 9 wildlife managers responded to 2 separate moose sightings in Grand Lake. The first report was a female and her calf on the Grand Ave. Boardwalk.

While monitoring the moose, DWM Rocksund witnessed concerning and dangerous behavior from people in the area. pic.twitter.com/V6hAp7OGHx — CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) March 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.