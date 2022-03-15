Advertisement

Moose are not pets: CPW says abandoned calf was being fed and petted in Colorado, crew relocates the wild animal

Personnel with Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, and the Town...
Personnel with Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, and the Town of Grand Lake assist CPW wildlife officers in tagging and moving the yearling moose to a trailer for relocation.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT
GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again sharing a simple message: Keep wildlife wild.

The state agency is reporting wildlife managers were called to two separate moose sightings on Friday in Grand Lake. The town is northwest of Boulder between Estes Park and Granby. When the managers arrived in the area of the Grand Avenue Boardwalk, an area filled with businesses, they witnessed “concerning and dangerous” behavior from people in the area.

“Moose are common in Grand Lake throughout the year,” said District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “We witnessed people getting dangerously close to the moose and evidence of illegal feeding. Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing injury or death to humans and wildlife.”

CPW is reporting a calf had been abandoned and they made the decision to move her outside of town because she was too comfortable around people. CPW adds there were several reports stating the yearling was being fed and petted by humans. The calf was safely relocated.

“We cannot stress this enough. Moose, especially calves, are not pets,” part of a news release from CPW reads. “The best and the only way to view them is from a safe distance. Here are a few simple things to remember when living with and viewing moose.”

For more on living with wildlife and handling conflicts from CPW, click here.

