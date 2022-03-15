Advertisement

Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly

Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.(Source: NYPD via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man suspected of stabbing of two workers at New York’s Museum of Modern Art was arrested at a Philadelphia bus terminal early Tuesday after setting his hotel room on fire, police said.

Gary Cabana, 60, had been sought by police since Saturday. Police found him sleeping on a bench and he was arrested without incident.

New York City police said Cabana leaped over a reception desk and stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art after he was denied entrance because his membership had been revoked.

The workers, a man and woman, both aged 24, were stabbed multiple times but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cabana was a fugitive for several days, trading messages with reporters on social media while he was on the run. He claimed he was living with mental illness and that the museum had revoked his membership unfairly.

Officers in Philadelphia went looking for Cabana after responding to a small fire at 6 p.m. Monday at a Best Western hotel. Sprinklers extinguished the blaze, which a fire marshal determined had been deliberately set.

It wasn’t clear when Cabana would be arraigned in court or when a lawyer might be appointed who could speak on his behalf.

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions, drawing more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gauguin.

Cabana’s membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days, police said. A letter informing him of the action had been sent Friday, but he showed up at the museum Saturday to see a film.

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said at a news conference Saturday.

The museum evacuated patrons after the attack and remained closed while Cabana was at large. It reopened Tuesday.

“We’re relieved and grateful that our colleagues are recovering, and the attacker was arrested,” the museum said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Grondahl.
23-year-old woman shot and killed at a Pueblo bar; suspect in custody
Fire crews converge on the Satellite Hotel off Airport and Academy in Colorado Springs on March...
2-alarm fire at Colorado Springs high-rise under control
Police lights.
Investigation underway in New Mexico after 2 killed and 2 officers were injured
A hit-and-run crash involving a toddler in Pueblo is under investigation. The toddler,...
WANTED: Suspect involved in hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a Colorado toddler
Abortion law.
Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

Latest News

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy places his hand on his chest as he listens to Canadian...
Zelenskyy appeals for help from Canada in emotional speech
The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war.
Russian state TV employee fined for live anti-war protest, faces investigation