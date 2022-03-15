Lowest unemployment rate in Colorado since start of pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has fully recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic. The unemployment rate is now the lowest it has been since before COVID. Pikes Peak Workforce Center tells 11 News within the Pikes Peak region, most jobs have been recovered as well.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center tells 11 News there are 13,000 job openings in El Paso and Teller counties. They range from health care, cyber security, retail and tons more.

Monday, the state announced the unemployment rate is 4.1%. This is lower than the United States rate of 4.6%. January’s increase of 6,300 private sector jobs led to a full recovery of jobs lost since February of 2020. Job recovery rates across the private sector in Colorado reached 103.1%.

The Workforce Center tells 11 News if employers want to fill their open positions, they should upscale their current employees. This means that employers can train their current staff to do higher-level jobs. This will open up their entry level positions for anyone that is looking to get into the profession. The CEO also says employers should explain in their job description about the level of experience that is needed for an open position.

“Employers want to make sure they are attracting the right type of talent,” said Traci Marques, executive director/CEO, Pikes Peak Workforce Center. “If you were saying you need a four-year degree, why do you need a four-year degree? Can someone’s experience make up for not having that four-year degree?”

The CEO is also reminding employers to keep their job postings as current as they can. The newest job posting should not be from over 10 years ago, which the CEO tells us she sees often.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is providing a new program to help those seeking jobs. The Ready to Rise Colorado Recovery Plan provides funds to help job seekers, already-employed workers or students gain new skills to achieve their career goals. PPWFC received $1.8 million in funding to pay for credentials or certificates that can be completed in 12 months or less.

Anyone whose household has been currently or previously financially affected by COVID-19, since March 2020, may qualify for funding for one of these credentials. Having an industry-recognized certificate can help an individual find a quality job with livable wages.

Certifications or credentials need to be completed in 12 months or less. They must be industry-recognized credentials. The full list of certifications can be found here and to apply can be found here.

