‘How sick is too sick?’ Health guidance updated in Colorado for schools and child care

A sick child being cared for.
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:19 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Almost every parent who has a child in school has asked the question, “How sick is too sick?”

One of the best ways to prevent a sickness from circulating at school is to keep sick kids home. As Colorado and the rest of the country continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the guidance hasn’t changed much when it comes to deciding if your kid should stay at home. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided updated guidance on the matter in March that can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

The guidance explains there are four main reasons to keep kids and adults at home:

1. The child or staff is at risk of infecting others with COVID-19 or another contagious illness, either because of symptoms or recent close contact.

2. The child or staff member does not feel well enough to take part in usual activities. For example, a child is overly tired, fussy or will not stop crying.

3. A child needs more care than teachers and staff can give while still caring for the other children.

4. The child or staff member has symptoms or an illness is on this list, and staying home is required.

