Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested

A brutal attack was caught on camera at a transit station in Seattle earlier in March. (Source: KING, KING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By Steve Soliz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station earlier this month.

The incident happened on March 2 at the International District light rail station near downtown.

Video shows a man, later identified by police as Alexander Jay, coming up an escalator with a woman in a red jacket taking the stairs while exiting the station.

However, when the two arrive at the top, Jay is seen holding the woman on the ground by her coat shortly after disappearing from the camera’s view. He then throws her down the first flight of stairs.

The attack continues with Jay following the woman to the first landing on the stairs. Video shows him grabbing her again and throwing her down the next section of stairs.

Jay turns around but then follows the woman as she tries to get away, and a struggle ensues on the second landing.

The woman can be seen holding onto the railing before finally escaping Jay and walking back down to the train platform.

The entire attack lasted under a minute, but the woman had surgery after suffering three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department were able to catch Jay a day after the attack. He is facing charges of second-degree assault, and prosecutors have requested $150,000 bail.

Jay is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 24.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 3/15/22.
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs closes part of Marksheffel Road
A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 members of college golf team, coach, killed in head-on crash on way to tournament
Desiree Noechel.
Former American Legion bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing more than $140,000 in Colorado
11-year-old child crashes a car in Colorado Springs 3/16/22.
11-year-old crashes car in Colorado Springs Wednesday
Woman suspected of providing fentanyl to juveniles in Colorado Springs resulting in death.
Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student

Latest News

Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly...
Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school
Officials say a district employee responsible for screening visitors let the suspect in the...
Parents demand answers after child allegedly filmed in school restroom
Broncos introduce quarterback Russell Wilson Wednesday at Dove Valley
Broncos introduce QB Russell Wilson, sets sights on “3 or 4 more Super Bowls”
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Standoff in Pueblo 3/16/22.
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Pueblo Wednesday evening