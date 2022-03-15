Advertisement

Get your child’s car seat checked by professionals Tuesday to prevent child death and injury in car crashes

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:41 AM MDT
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - You can get your child’s car seat checked by professionals on Tuesday in southern Colorado to prevent child death and injury in car crashes.

Safe Kids Colorado Springs and Fountain Fire Department will be conducting free car seat safety checks Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at Fountain Fire Station # 1 on 811 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Fountain.

“Motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death across the spectrum for children, and they are also one of the top three causes of traumatic injury that we see at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs,” said Amanda Abramczyk-Thill of Safe Kids Colorado Springs.

According to Safe Kids, car seats can help reduce the risk of death and disability between 45-72% for kids. However, about 80% of car seats are used incorrectly.

Common misuses in car seats include the seat and belt being too loose, or transitioning a child too soon to the next phase of seat before they have maxed out their current car seat.

Officials recommend bringing your kids to the car seat checkup to get them properly fitted. The process takes about 45 minutes.

This event is by appointment only so contact Safe Kids Colorado Springs at 719-305-7233 or safekidscoloradosprings@childrenscolorado.org to reserve a spot.

