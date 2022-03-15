Gas prices stabilizing, could drop over the next few weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small spot of good news for drivers: gas prices may be peaking.

In fact, in Colorado Springs, prices at the pump declined slightly over the weekend, according to gas tracking website GasBuddy.com.

A spokesperson for AAA told 11 News prices appear to be stabilizing after shooting upward over the past couple of weeks. While he warns this could change again, right now the dramatic increases appear to have stalled.

“For now, at least in the moment, we’ve put big spikes - 50-cent, 75-cent spikes -- in the price of gas behind us,” said Skyler McKinley, the regional director for AAA Colorado public affairs.

With crude oil prices now back to where they were a couple of weeks ago, AAA says prices could even begin falling in the near future.

“Oil prices shoot up like a rocket, and they fall like a feather. So, it’s going to take a little while before we see any savings from the cost of crude oil in what you pay at the pump. ... Right now, [gas stations] still charging high prices because they paid high prices to accommodate the high price of crude oil,” McKinley said.

In the next couple of weeks, McKinley said he does expect prices to drop, but cautioned drivers the rest of 2022 could be a mixed bag.

“This is not all good news,” he said. “One reason prices are falling is because demand is not as high as it was a couple of weeks ago, and that’s because China is dealing with the impact of a COVID outbreak there, which will lead to some factory shutdowns and some of the supply issues we’ve been talking about the last two years. So, COVID is sort of the open question when it comes to the demand side of the equation. On the supply side of the equation, refiners, distributors, producers have figured out how to replace Russian oil, they’re doing a good job of it right now, but any other significant pick-up could cause everything to go crazy again. That includes the summer driving season, that includes what goes on with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it could include a crazy hurricane season later in the year.

“So prices have peaked for the few weeks that we’ve been talking about gas prices, but I don’t think it’s going to be the absolute peak for 2022.”

But drivers should at least get some breathing room between gas spikes.

“They will be tempered by weeks like this one and next one when we see prices fall,” McKinley said.

Experts say the best advice for drivers continues to be what they’ve been saying all along: shop around online for the lowest prices.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest unleaded gas in Colorado Springs is $3.65/gallon. Seven gas stations are selling at that price as of 9 a.m. Tuesday; four are traditional stations and do not require memberships. That list can be found here.

In Pueblo, the lowest gas price is $3.80 at the Eagleridge Boulevard Sam’s Club. See the rest of the list here.

For more gas prices in Colorado, click here.

