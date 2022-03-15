Advertisement

Colorado Springs church helps Ukrainians find refuge

By Melissa Henry
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado church is proving any helping hand can make a difference, even when coming from the other side of the world.

Ascent Church in Colorado Springs is located at North Academy Blvd. and Flintridge Drive. Their state pastor saw a social media post days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and his first instinct was to see what he could do.

“It was actually a Ukrainian pastor’s Facebook post, and I went, ‘Oh, those are our folks, like that’s our network. We could do something. How can we help’ ... So it really happened through social media,” said Steve Rennick, state pastor for Church of God, Colorado Conference.

Within days, Rennick authorized international wire transfers to a bank in Germany, where his church network colleagues retrieved the funds to use in refugee efforts.

“It’s very grassroots,” Rennick explained. “We’re giving money that literally buys fuel, medicine, supplies ... The volunteers show up, they off load supplies at check points, and at local congregations, and then fill the vehicles up with refugees who are trying to get out, and so it’s literally going both ways.”

Rennick mentioned the bombing of humanitarian corridors by Russian troops as something that stood out to him, making his desire to help feel even more urgent.

“I don’t know how long this window is going to be, but it feels small. We gotta do something and we gotta do it now.”

KKTV is regularly working on finding ways to help Ukraine. If you’d like to donate to Ascent Church’s fund for their efforts, click here.

