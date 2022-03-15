Advertisement

Colorado King Soopers where a mass shooting was carried out will close March 22 to honor the victims 1 year later

The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.(Families of the victims)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM MDT
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The residents of a Colorado city are continuing to stay “#BoulderStrong” as we approach a date that many people will never forget. March 22 marks one year since a deadly mass shooting was carried out at a Colorado King Soopers, and the company will be honoring the victims one year later by closing the store.

“The anniversary of this tragedy will undoubtedly impact each of us differently,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers. “Closing the store to honor the tragic loss of life and to provide our associates space to process their emotions as they continue to navigate the healing process allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to support our associates and our community as we all heal and grieve together.”

The Table Mesa location is scheduled to close to the public at 11 p.m. on March 21 and won’t re-open util 6 a.m. on March 23.

THE VICTIMS:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

