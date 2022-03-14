Union push growing for Starbucks employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another southern Colorado Starbucks store is filing paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board, pushing for union representation.

The Starbucks store at N. Academy Blvd. and Flintridge Dr. is the latest to join the union push Monday, followed by the Brookside St. and S. Nevada location announcing the same move one week ago. Both stores’ employees gathered Monday morning for a press conference, explaining why they want a union.

“Watching the Starbucks CEO recieve a $14 Million bonus while our hours and paychecks dwindle, we knew we needed to act and act now,” said Bradley Kurtz, a barista at the Academy and Flintridge store.

Starbucks employees told KKTV, scheduling cuts are far outweighing the company’s recent wage increases.

“I went from originally being scheduled at 20 hours next week, which was cut at first from 30 to 20 ... then I was cut down to 4 hours next week. A wage increase is great, unless they cut the hours, and then it basically amounts to nothing,” said barista Joe Tally-Foos. “With a union, you not only get a say in hours, but you potentially get a say in wages that will more reflect what living standards are in your town.”

Many employees expressed that they’ve generally liked working for Starbucks in the past, and that the union push is in light of recent decisions from management.

“It seems like we’re the first on the chopping block when it comes to cutting costs,” said barista Matthew Broussard. “I’ve worked here since December and I’ve seen two or three price increases. I don’t understand why our hours need to be cut. We have a company that is making more money than it historically ever has, it is continuing to increase its prices and continuing to get more money, yet their response is to cut our hours to save a buck here and there... It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

In response to the growing union push, Starbucks sent KKTV this message:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together.”

Also, a Starbucks executive expressed to employees, who are referred to as ‘partners’ within the company, that management respects the right to unionize and will bargain in good faith in this letter.

While schedule cuts and wages were addressed first and with the most attention, other issues were brought up in Monday’s press conference, when employees seemed to be describing what they feel are unfair and unsafe work conditions.

This push to unionize is growing rapidly after Starbucks stores in Buffalo, NY and Mesa, AZ won their unionizing battles in recent months. In Denver, Starbucks employees were seen protesting on March 11 (image below).

Employees are joining the ever-growing push to unionize (KCNC)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.