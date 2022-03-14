Advertisement

Unemployment rate, jobs in Colorado hit best rate since the start of the pandemic

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Unemployment in Colorado is the lowest it’s been since before the COVID pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday that the rate currently stands at 4.1 percent, a number last seen in February 2020. The rate is lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.6 percent.

As of January, Colorado has fully recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, also outpacing the U.S.

January’s increase of 6,300 private sector jobs has led to a full recovery of jobs lost since February 2020. Job recovery rates across the private sector in Colorado reached 103.1 percent, exceeding the U.S. rate of 89.8 percent, with no private sector industries experiencing significant over-the-month declines. Additionally, Colorado’s total nonfarm employment is only 6,100 jobs from hitting pre-pandemic levels,” the state said in a news release.

“Our falling unemployment rate and rapidly climbing job growth means Colorado is recovering faster and stronger ahead of other states. Now, as we progress from this pandemic and mark one year since the American Rescue Plan Act passed, unlocking urgently needed relief for impacted Coloradans, our private sector is fully recovered,” Polis said. “My administration is urgently working on reducing costs and saving people money including reducing vehicle registration fees, preventing any new fees on gas, reducing payroll taxes, saving people money on healthcare, making early childhood education and child care affordable, and more.”

