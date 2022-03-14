Investigation underway in New Mexico after 2 killed and 2 officers were injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KKTV) - Police in New Mexico were responding to a report of an active shooter Monday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m. the Albuquerque Police Department posted the following to Twitter:

“APD officers in the Foothhills Area Command are responding to reports of a possible active shooter. If you live in the area of Larchmont and Montgomery NE please stay inside your homes for safety. Drivers please avoid the area.”

At about 3:45 p.m. police were reporting two officers were injured and both are expected to survive. At about 4:20 p.m., police announced the offender is “no longer a threat.” At that time, officers were still searching the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.

According to authorities, two people were killed including the suspect.

The neighborhood is on the east side of Albuquerque.

