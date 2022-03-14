Advertisement

Investigation underway in New Mexico after 2 killed and 2 officers were injured

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:46 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KKTV) - Police in New Mexico were responding to a report of an active shooter Monday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m. the Albuquerque Police Department posted the following to Twitter:

“APD officers in the Foothhills Area Command are responding to reports of a possible active shooter. If you live in the area of Larchmont and Montgomery NE please stay inside your homes for safety. Drivers please avoid the area.”

At about 3:45 p.m. police were reporting two officers were injured and both are expected to survive. At about 4:20 p.m., police announced the offender is “no longer a threat.” At that time, officers were still searching the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.

According to authorities, two people were killed including the suspect.

The neighborhood is on the east side of Albuquerque.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 3/15/22.
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs closes part of Marksheffel Road
A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 members of college golf team, coach, killed in head-on crash on way to tournament
Desiree Noechel.
Former American Legion bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing more than $140,000 in Colorado
11-year-old child crashes a car in Colorado Springs 3/16/22.
11-year-old crashes car in Colorado Springs Wednesday
Woman suspected of providing fentanyl to juveniles in Colorado Springs resulting in death.
Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student

Latest News

Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly...
Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school
Officials say a district employee responsible for screening visitors let the suspect in the...
Parents demand answers after child allegedly filmed in school restroom
Broncos introduce quarterback Russell Wilson Wednesday at Dove Valley
Broncos introduce QB Russell Wilson, sets sights on “3 or 4 more Super Bowls”
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Standoff in Pueblo 3/16/22.
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Pueblo Wednesday evening