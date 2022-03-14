Colorado transitioning COVID at-home rapid test program to federal program beginning March 16

DENVER (KKTV) - Six months and more than 2.5 million tests later, the state says it will be transitioning its COVID at-home testing program to the federal one.

Colorado began offering free rapid tests shipped directly to residents in September, the first in the nation to do so. It would prove to be an enormous success, and even served as a blueprint of sorts for the federal program that started in January.

“We are proud of this groundbreaking program and to have been able to get millions of tests into the hands of Coloradans in the comfort of their own homes,” said Scott Bookman, Colorado COVID-19 incident commander.

The state is phasing out its program and will begin pushing people to the federal website on March 16.

“Now that the federal program is making home delivery of rapid tests available, CDPHE will pivot these resources into Colorado’s Roadmap Moving Forward. We will continue to focus our efforts on expanding outreach to at-risk populations through working with local public health agencies, our local community partners, and community-based organizations to distribute tests into the community,” Bookman said.

Colorado is currently enjoying its lowest COVID caseload since last summer. The state estimates 91 percent of Coloradans are immune to omicron infection and severe disease (Roapmap, page 3).

You can order rapid tests from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment up until 11:58 p.m. March 15. After that, the state site will reroute you to the federal page. That page can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.