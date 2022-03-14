Advertisement

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

Abortion law.
Abortion law.(Pexels/MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe and Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:02 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A bill that would ensure the right to abortion under Colorado law cleared the state House Monday and is on its way to the Senate.

With the Senate controlled by Democrats, the bill is widely expected to pass and make it to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. The governor has indicated he will sign it.

Monday’s vote fell along partisan lines, with the 40 votes in favor all Democrats and the 24 opposed all Republicans.

Legal abortion in Colorado predates Roe vs. Wade and once had backing from both political parties. In 1967, a Democratic lawmaker introduced a bill that would allow abortions if the woman’s physical or mental health was threatened, if the unborn child might have birth defects or in cases of rape or incest. The bill passed both chambers in a bipartisan vote and was signed into law that April by Republican then-Gov. John Love, making Colorado the first state in the country to loosen its abortion restrictions.

In the present day, abortion in Colorado is legal at any point in a pregnancy, but the state law does not guarantee that right. Sponsors of HB22-1279, or the “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” say the bill is needed in case the Supreme Court does overturn Roe.

Republicans have fought the bill at every level, including setting a modern record during the second hearing over the weekend by stretching debate to a full day, per a report by the Denver Post. They’ve also proposed more than a dozen amendments to the bill, all of which failed.

Before the final House vote Monday, several Republican lawmakers gave speeches, calling the bill “barbaric” and asking God to have mercy on the state.

The bill prohibits state and local public entities from:

  • Denying, restricting, interfering with, or discriminating against an individual’s fundamental right to use or refuse contraception or to continue a pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion in the regulation or provision of benefits, services, information, or facilities; and
  • Depriving, through prosecution, punishment, or other means, an individual of the individual’s right to act or refrain from acting during the individual’s own pregnancy based on the potential, actual, or perceived impact on the pregnancy, the pregnancy’s outcomes, or on the pregnant individual’s health.

Click here for more on the bill.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 3/15/22.
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist in Colorado Springs closes part of Marksheffel Road
A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
6 members of college golf team, coach, killed in head-on crash on way to tournament
Desiree Noechel.
Former American Legion bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing more than $140,000 in Colorado
11-year-old child crashes a car in Colorado Springs 3/16/22.
11-year-old crashes car in Colorado Springs Wednesday
Woman suspected of providing fentanyl to juveniles in Colorado Springs resulting in death.
Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student

Latest News

Broncos introduce quarterback Russell Wilson Wednesday at Dove Valley
Broncos introduce QB Russell Wilson, sets sights on “3 or 4 more Super Bowls”
Standoff in Pueblo 3/16/22.
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Pueblo Wednesday evening
Woman suspected of providing fentanyl to juveniles in Colorado Springs resulting in death.
Colorado Springs woman suspected of providing fentanyl to a teen resulting in overdose death of a Mitchell High School student
Von Miller.
Former Denver Bronco Von Miller is signing with the Buffalo Bills after winning a 2nd Super Bowl with the Rams
Sandra Nagel was already deal with a personal tragedy. Her father had passed away after a...
Pueblo homeowner loses home in fire on the day of her father’s funeral