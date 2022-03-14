Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

DENVER (KKTV) - A bill that would ensure the right to abortion under Colorado law cleared the state House Monday and is on its way to the Senate.

With the Senate controlled by Democrats, the bill is widely expected to pass and make it to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. The governor has indicated he will sign it.

Monday’s vote fell along partisan lines, with the 40 votes in favor all Democrats and the 24 opposed all Republicans.

Legal abortion in Colorado predates Roe vs. Wade and once had backing from both political parties. In 1967, a Democratic lawmaker introduced a bill that would allow abortions if the woman’s physical or mental health was threatened, if the unborn child might have birth defects or in cases of rape or incest. The bill passed both chambers in a bipartisan vote and was signed into law that April by Republican then-Gov. John Love, making Colorado the first state in the country to loosen its abortion restrictions.

In the present day, abortion in Colorado is legal at any point in a pregnancy, but the state law does not guarantee that right. Sponsors of HB22-1279, or the “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” say the bill is needed in case the Supreme Court does overturn Roe.

Republicans have fought the bill at every level, including setting a modern record during the second hearing over the weekend by stretching debate to a full day, per a report by the Denver Post. They’ve also proposed more than a dozen amendments to the bill, all of which failed.

Before the final House vote Monday, several Republican lawmakers gave speeches, calling the bill “barbaric” and asking God to have mercy on the state.

The bill prohibits state and local public entities from:

Denying, restricting, interfering with, or discriminating against an individual’s fundamental right to use or refuse contraception or to continue a pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion in the regulation or provision of benefits, services, information, or facilities; and

Depriving, through prosecution, punishment, or other means, an individual of the individual’s right to act or refrain from acting during the individual’s own pregnancy based on the potential, actual, or perceived impact on the pregnancy, the pregnancy’s outcomes, or on the pregnant individual’s health.

