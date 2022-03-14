2-alarm fire at Colorado Springs hotel under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters kept a fire from jumping units and spreading through a Colorado Springs hotel Monday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the fire, which sparked on the 10th floor of the Satellite Hotel, is now under control.

Flames could be seen shooting out the window of the affected unit when firefighters pulled up around 10:40 a.m.

Fire located on 10th floor still contained to one unit pic.twitter.com/EvQ4vx2aIr — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 14, 2022

It’s unknown if anyone was inside when the fire started, but firefighters did confirm two people sustained minor injuries.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

The hotel is located on Lakewood Circle near Airport and Academy.

