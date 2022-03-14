Advertisement

2-alarm fire at Colorado Springs hotel under control

Fire crews converge on the Satellite Hotel off Airport and Academy in Colorado Springs on March...
Fire crews converge on the Satellite Hotel off Airport and Academy in Colorado Springs on March 14, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters kept a fire from jumping units and spreading through a Colorado Springs hotel Monday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the fire, which sparked on the 10th floor of the Satellite Hotel, is now under control.

Flames could be seen shooting out the window of the affected unit when firefighters pulled up around 10:40 a.m.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside when the fire started, but firefighters did confirm two people sustained minor injuries.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

We currently have a crew on the scene working to get more information. Keep checking back for updates.

The hotel is located on Lakewood Circle near Airport and Academy.

