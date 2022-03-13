Upcoming I-25 ‘Gap’ closures this week

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect delays and detours on the I-25 “Gap” this week as a series of projects get underway.

The first project started Sunday and will last the next two weeks. From CDOT:

“Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13, and lasting approximately two weeks, the Spruce Mountain Road interchange (exit 173) will be closed for deer guard installation. Please use the Upper Lake Gulch Road (exit 172) interchange as a detour.”

Below is a map showing the interchange closure and detour:

Monday-Friday, the express lane will be closed at various locations on both sides of the interstate between Castle Rock and Monument Hill as crews work on wall patching and install glare screens. This is a continuation of work from last week and will last from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday-Thursday, the express lanes will be closed between Castle Rock and Monument Hill during the nighttime hours (7 p.m.-5 a.m.) for tolling infrastructure installation.

More from CDOT on the express lane closures:

“Daily Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be various Express Lane (far-left lane) closures along northbound and southbound I-25 from Castle Rock to Monument Hill as crews complete wall patching and glare screen installation. Please be extra cautious driving through the work zone, watch for crews and follow posted speeds. This work is weather-dependent and subject to change so follow posted signage on I-25.

“Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be overnight Express Lane (far-left lane) closures along northbound and southbound I-25 from Castle Rock to Monument as crews install tolling infrastructure. Please be extra cautious driving through the work zone, watch for crews and follow posted speeds. This work is weather-dependent and subject to change so follow posted signage on I-25.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.