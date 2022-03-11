Pueblo West man suspected of bait advertising

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 55-year-old Pueblo West man Thursday night.

Garland Waldroop is suspected of theft and bait advertising. The sheriff’s office says the arrest comes after a months-long investigation. Investigators believe Waldroop took $90,000 and was supposed to construct four metal buildings, but he never finished the work he was hired to do.

Waldroop was arrested on Thursday and a detective believes he was falsely using a business name in his transactions with customers. Anyone who may be a victim of Waldroop is asked to call 719-583-6250.

According to arrest documents obtained by 11 News, Waldroop allegedly created a fake invoice which said he was an agent of Star Building Systems.

The papers say he used this fake invoice to collect the $90,000 he is now accused of stealing. The documents claim the victim wanted to construct four steel buildings in Moffat.

They go on to describe how the victim paid Waldroop the $90,000 up front for what was supposed to eventually become a six-figure deal.

Waldroop allegedly placed 47 steel beams at the site and never returned. Those beams are collectively valued between $10,000 and $15,000

According to the arrest affidavit, Waldroop continued to ask the victim for further compensation in the form of $20,000 additional dollars.

The documents also detail Waldroop’s lengthy criminal history. He was convicted of bank fraud in 2004 in Oklahoma City. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in July 2021. This arrest would have occurred in the midst of the alleged construction transaction.

The arrest affidavit also claims that Waldroop stole roughly $1,000 worth of steel from the Metal Mart in Pueblo West.

Waldroop will appear in court next Wednesday. He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

