Sexually violent predator still living in west Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are notifying the public that a convicted sexually violent predator is still living in a west Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Charles Swift, 56, remains in the 600 block of West Colorado Avenue, where he has resided since last summer. As part of the terms of his release from prison last year, Springs police give periodic community notifications to his current whereabouts.

Swift was convicted in El Paso County in 2000 for first-degree sexual assault. He also has a long list of drug convictions dating back decades. Swift is one of 18 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department

Swift is described as white, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes. He drives a gray 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Colorado license plate BSWT35.

Questions about Swift or any of the other sexually violent predators registered with CSPD can be submitted to Detective Rob Meredith and Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665/719-444-7672.

