Multiple cars left warming unattended stolen this week as Colorado law enforcement remind drivers not to ‘puff’

(KKCO)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Here are three more reasons not to warm up your car unattended on this frigid Thursday: two cars stolen in Pueblo and one in Colorado Springs!

Pueblo police said both vehicles were taken before it even reached 8 o’clock Thursday morning.

While in Colorado Springs, the reported puffing-related theft happened earlier in the week on another icy morning and resulted in a confrontation between the suspect and the victim’s friend. All ended well -- the friend, who had tracked down the car, was able to detain the suspect with the help of two bystanders -- but much of the time, the only loser is the victim, who is out both a car and likely faces a fine.

Every time the weather turns cold, law enforcement put out the same plea for drivers to resist the urge to puff. As seen in the above examples and in the countless others reported by 11 News over the years (many of our old stories can be viewed here), “puffing,” or leaving your car unattended, is one of the easiest ways to become a crime statistic.

Several minutes in a cold car is better than several hours, days or weeks dealing with the aftermath of a vehicle theft.

