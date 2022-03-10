Advertisement

Investigation underway after a woman died falling from a car in Pueblo County

Death investigation 3/9/22.
Death investigation 3/9/22.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM MST
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead and an investigation is underway following an incident in Pueblo Wednesday morning.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office was called to 25th Lane and Webb Court at about 11:25 in the morning. The neighborhood is east of Pueblo.

“When deputies arrived, they learned that a woman, who was a passenger in a SUV traveling south on 25th Lane, fell from a moving vehicle,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The woman suffered fatal injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.”

It isn’t clear what led up to the fatal incident. The victim has not been publicly identified and the driver remained at the scene. The intersection was closed for several hours.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the death. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a large law enforcement presence along with a road closure.

