Internet Crimes Against Children suspect connected to ‘swatting’ calls in El Paso County and across the country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators were able to link multiple “swatting” calls targeting schools in El Paso County and across the country to a juvenile in Colorado suspected of trying to extort girls for sexually explicit images and videos.

Authorities aren’t releasing the identity of the suspect because of his age. Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which includes representatives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, detectives from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and special agents with the Homeland Security Investigations, took over the investigation tied to the attempted extortion and swatting. The Colorado Springs Police Department shared some details about the case on Thursday, stating the suspect was taken into custody in Arvada on Feb. 10.

The suspect is facing the following charges:

-False Report of Explosives, Weapons, or Harmful Substances, Class Six Felony (F6)

- Interference with Staff, Faculty, or Students of Educational Institutions, Class One Misdemeanor (M1)

-False Reporting to Authorities-False Reporting of Emergency, Class One Misdemeanor (M1)

A second juvenile investigators tied to the case was taken into custody on March 2. The second suspect is facing the following charges:

- False Report of Explosives, Weapons or Harmful Substances (Conspiracy to Commit) F6

-False Report of Explosives, Weapons or Harmful Substances (Accessory to Crime) F6

The Colorado Springs Police Department added the swatting calls started in October of 2021 and the investigation is ongoing. “Swatting” is when someone makes a prank call to authorities claiming there is a serious situation going on at a location where the suspect is not located. In this case, the swatting calls included claims of incidents involving bombs or active shooters.

CSPD wanted to remind the public that if you you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

