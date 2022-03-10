Advertisement

Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year

The war in Ukraine is causing surging gas prices. (CNN/WBBM/KCAL/KCBS/POOL/WAIN CHIN'S FAMILY PHOTO/KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If gas prices stay as high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year.

Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Monday’s national average, which has increased since then and will likely continue to rise.

The national average hit $4.14 a gallon on Monday, which broke the previous record set in 2008. AAA’s average on Tuesday reached $4.17.

Moody’s analysts worry an additional $1,300 spent annually on fuel might be an underestimation.

Spending this much on gasoline could force families to cut back elsewhere, which would hurt the economy in other ways, along with consumer confidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman exits the Old Spaghetti Factory restaurant with a take-out order Monday, July 6, 2020,...
The Old Spaghetti Factory is coming to Colorado Springs
Razr flip phone. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Nn7NIVg0n0DPMY0k-B9237eHjOxaPErO
Criminals are reportedly borrowing cell phones from strangers in Colorado to steal money
Garland Lee Waldroop
Pueblo West man suspected of bait advertising
Death investigation.
Inmate found dead at a Colorado correctional facility, evidence suggests he was attacked
CSPD
Colorado Springs man found guilty of multiple charges tied to child porn

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
3/11/22
WATCH: 'Perennial powerhouse' Rangers reach another Final Four!
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
Vinn Heath
Woman guilty of murdering Colorado Springs mom has suspected history of brutally killing a cat