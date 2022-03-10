Advertisement

Firefighters battle motel fire amid snow, single-digit weather

Icy weather created additional challenges for Springs firefighters on March 10, 2022.
Icy weather created additional challenges for Springs firefighters on March 10, 2022.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:23 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews battled snow and frigid temperatures alongside smoke and flames early Thursday morning as they worked to put a motel fire out.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of North Nevada just south of Fillmore around 1:45 a.m. Two of the dozen units were on fire.

“Our battalion chief got on scene pretty quick and called for a second alarm, which basically means we’ve got more firefighters here, more apparatus,” said Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters didn’t know at first if they were dealing with an occupied building but quickly determined no one was there. The motel is reportedly under renovation.

“We had to search [for occupants],” Smaldino said. “There was smoke out of a lot [of the units] -- it seems like there’s probably a common attic that goes between -- but we were able to hold it to the two that were involved initially.”

With temperatures hovering just over zero, firefighters took turns on the blaze.

“What we try to do is we try to cycle crews as much as possible, so we try to get them back into the warm apparatus, get them warmed up,” Smaldino said.

The cold wasn’t the only potential hazard Thursday morning; firefighters had to be careful as water used to fight the fire quickly froze.

“It’s kind of the slip and fall type hazard,” Smaldino told 11 News. “We’ve sprayed water here for an hour and it’s going to do what it does, it’s going to freeze, so now a lot of it is just making sure we take our time. Once we clear the buildings, once we know there’s nobody in there, there’s no life hazard, at that point we’re able to kind of change our gears a little bit, get a little bit more cautious. Now we’re at the point where we’re cleaning up. But this is actually where now we get hurt, because you just slip and fall, fall off the apparatus.”

The fire was declared under control just after 4 a.m., with no injuries reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

